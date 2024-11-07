 
Prince William releases major statement as King Charles holds crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Harry’s father King Charles appeared in good spirits as he holds the crucial meeting

November 07, 2024

Prince William has released a major statement amid reports King Charles held a crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace.

Taking to Instagram and X, formerly Twitter handle, the Prince of Wales shared photos from The Earthshot Prize event in South Africa with a heartwarming message.

Kensington Palace, on behalf of the future king said, “So great to see so many brilliant people coming together tonight from across the continent of Africa and around the world to celebrate with us here in Cape Town #EarthshotCapeTown.”

The Earthshot Prize official Instagram handle also shared Prince William’s video with his statement which reads, “I believe our world can be rich in possibility and optimism.”

William’s statement comes amid reports King Charles held a crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the monarch welcomed business leaders and climate organisations to the palace for the event in London on Wednesday, November 6.

He appeared in good spirits as he hosted an international sustainability reception.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband and Environment Secretary Steve Reed also attended the meeting.

