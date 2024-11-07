Hollywood stars flee America over security fears?

A flurry of celebrities has reportedly been leaving the U.S. for the U.K. after fearing political violence, rolling back abortion rights and others.



America Ferrara, known for appearing in Barbie, is the latest star to shift to across the pond with her family.

According to reports, her seemingly abrupt decision came after Donald Trump swept the 2024 presidential election.

"America is sick that Donald Trump is President again," an insider told DailyMail.

"She is devastated that Kamala lost. She thought the country she lived in was better than that.”

However, the source ruled out that the actress's relocation means cutting all ties with the U.S.

“They said the move does not mean she is leaving Hollywood for good, as she wants to keep a presence in the US for work, Latinas, and women.”

America is not the only actor who recently opted to leave the North American country.

British actress Minnie Driver, who had been living in the States for three decades, had returned to her home country.

"If I lived in a red [Republican] state, no, I couldn’t [return]," she told The Times. "But living in California, you are somewhat insulated."

Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner told Harper's Bazaar she had made up her mind to o "get the **** out" because of gun violence and attacks on women's rights.

Moreover, Eva Mendes and her partner Ryan Gosling already shifted from the US to the UK.