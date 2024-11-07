Big royal couple sets to attend 'Gladiator II' premiere

Uncertainty is over; Queen Camilla and King Charles will attend the global premiere of Gladiator II next week after she fell ill with a chest infection.



The event will be happened at the Royal Film Performance in London's Leicester Square.

Reports say the royal couple will meet filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott and cast members including Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen and Pedro Pascal.

Also, the Buckingham Palace will host a glitzy reception, celebrating the UK's TV and film industry before the premiere, marking the centenary of the Film and TV Charity, for which Charles is a patron.

However, a spanner was previously thrown in the works after the monarch had fallen ill, forcing her to withdraw from other engagements.

"Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest," the spokesman said.

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal."

"She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result," the statement read.