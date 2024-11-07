Cardi B keeps fans guessing her newborn daughter's name

Cardi B is wearing her heart on her sleeves with customised diamond bracelets featuring her children's name.

The Grammy winner, 32, proudly flaunted her jewellery in a video posted by jewellery designer Elliot Eliantte on Wednesday.

The mother-of three, who shares all her kids with ex husband Offset, only fully revealed bracelets dedicated to her six-year-old daughter, Kulture, and three-year-old son Wave.

As for the third, Cardi attempted to hide the name by only revealing the first two initials of her two-month-old daughter's name—who she gave birth to on September 9 this year.

“Y’all can’t see my daughter’s name yet so I gotta hide the last one!” Cardi can be heard saying in the video. “Just know the whole f****** wrist is Eliantte bitch.”

Yet, fans made some guesses in the comment section as the WAP rapper gave a better look at her jewellery, which appeared to show a “B” and an “L” as the first two letters.

Fans speculated the bracelet also included an “S,” an “O” and an “M.”

“cardi b’s new babygirl name is blossom,” one user suggested, while another agreed, “cardi b’s new daughter name is BLOSSOM.”

A third fan gushed, “that name would be TEA! Sooooo cute.”

However, others had different ideas. “Her name is Bloom,” a fourth person guessed, while a fifth echoed, “I think i peeped bloom.