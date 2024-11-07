Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry spotted filming new movie 'Crime 101'

Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry have been spotted filming for their upcoming film Crime 101 in Los Angeles.



As reported by MailOnline, Berry donned a “skintight” cranberry-coloured leggings, and an oversize tan sweatshirt.

Hemsworth, on other hand, wore a black crew neck T-shirt with matching trousers and sneakers.

‘Crime 101’ is an adaptation of the Don Winslow novella with the same name

According to the publication, the 58-year-old actress could be seen giving the 41-year-old actor a “friendly hug” during a moment when they weren't filming.

The Catwoman actress had her hands full as she carried a water bottle and her phone while wrapping an arm around the Thor star.

The duo will be seen in the movie adaptation of Don Winslow's book Crime 101, which was published in 2021.

Directed by Bart Laytonm the movie will be a follow-up to his 2018 crime/thriller American Animals.

Apart from Berry and Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and the Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan will also star in the project.