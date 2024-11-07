Graham Norton showers praise for Nicole Kidman over THIS reason

Nicole Kidman just earned the praise of Graham Norton!

The 61-year-old deemed the Aussie actress as someone who is always "making an effort" on his UK chat show.

Norton, the veteran host of the British program, has interviewed multiple celebrities from all across the globe, however he admitted to Woman’s Day that he has a personal liking towards Australian celebrities.

“They're never too grand for it,” Graham told the publication and then proceeded to single out the 57-year-old Paddington star, appreciating how she brings her A-game to The Graham Norton Show, despite being an A-lister.

“Even someone like Nicole [Kidman] who has been famous for so long, will still make an effort,” he said of Kidman who has appeared on the show seven times.

Admitting how Kidman’s lack of Hollywood 'aloofness' always had him impressed, he mentioned, “She won't just sit there and go: 'I'm Nicole Kidman, what more do you want?' Because she could. But she tries, she's still interested, she wants to hear the stories from the other guests.”