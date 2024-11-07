Luke Combs reveals 'Fast Car' mistake that made him 'crawl into a hole'

Luke Combs might have just faced a rather embarrassing moment when he covered Tracy Chapman’s famous song, Fast Car.

In a recent concert, the 34-year-old country music icon recalled wanting to "crawl into a hole" when the 60-year-old songstress informed him that he got the lyrics to the song wrong.

Fast Car, a 1988 classic and Chapman original, when recorded by Combs, he sang, "Still gotta make a decision" instead of the original, “We gotta make a decision," by mistake.

As per a fan-recorded video, he could be heard saying, “That was the first time that I knew that I recorded the song incorrectly.”

“It was her telling me that. Because I remember, when she said that, I wanted to crawl into a hole,” Combs added.

Even though the One Number Away singer insisted that Chapman was “cool” with the mishap however, it bugs him every time he performs Fast Car now.

He continued, “Luckily, she was awesome about it. And I think about it every single time that I sing the song, and I will think about it every single time I sing this song for the rest of my whole life.”

“But she was so cool about it,” Luke Combs added.

Now, the Forever After All crooner has decided that he is going to go with the original lyrics going forward, telling his spectators, “So the version you know is, ‘Still gotta make a decision.’ Not the words. It’s just not the words. I made that up in my head. So tonight, I’m going to sing ‘We gotta make a decision.’ Because Tracy Chapman told me to, and dammit, I’m gonna do it.”