Jennifer Lopez shares tips to 'relax and recharge' on hectic days

Jennifer Lopez seems to be going strong with her beauty brand's launch of the Christmas collection

November 07, 2024

Jennifer Lopez just revealed how she follows her skincare routine religiously.

The 55-year-old singer and actress, who is also the founder of her beauty brand titled, JLo Beauty, had a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, revealing how she sticks to taking care of her skin even if she is "tired."

"I don't think there's a busier time of the year than the holidays [but] even during a busy holiday season, I try to keep my routine consistent,” the Get On The Floor singer said.

She continued, "[That means] sticking to my skincare even when I'm tired, making time for working out so I can stay energized, and finding moments to relax and recharge, whether it's through a little affirmation or a little mindful breathing meditation for a couple of minutes in the morning."

The Ain’t Your Mama hitmaker, whose brand launched their Christmas collection, enjoys "pampering", and keeps trying to find a balance by taking time for "quiet evenings" at home.

"Once the kids have gone to bed, I'm like, okay, my time. Put my face mask on. Watch 'The Great British Baking Show' or whatever's on,” she mentioned.

