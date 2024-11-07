Liam Payne's body returns homeland for funeral

Liam Payne's body has been repatriated to the UK after Argentinian investigators completed toxicology tests.

The singer's body arrived at London Heathrow Airport early Thursday morning.

As Payne's body arrived in the UK, mourners began gathering at St. Peter’s Collegiate Church in his hometown of Wolverhampton, leaving flowers and handwritten tributes at the Lady Wulfrun statue.

The flight was also reportedly the most tracked planed in the world as fans monitored the journey.

A source close to the family told MailOnline that a “big send-off” is being organised in Payne's memory.

The funeral is expected to include “a series of song tributes” to honour Payne’s love for music.

Payne's funeral is expected to bring together his former bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik for the funeral.

The process for the late singer's repatriation took longer than expected due to the complex nature of the toxicology results.

His father, Geoff Payne, had stayed in Buenos Aires alongside Payne’s longtime bodyguard to oversee the process till the singer's return to homeland for the private service.

Per Page Six's sources, the unknown substances found in his system, believed to be mixed with other drugs, required additional testing time.

Payne's body was recently cleared for release from the judicial morgue, per a statement from Buenos Aires prosecutor Andrés Madrea.