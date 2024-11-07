Mike Stern recalls being recruited by late legend Miles Davis

Mike Stern, the jazz guitar legend, recalled joining the iconic Miles Davis’s band.

Despite his rather impeccable career, having worked with big shots like drummer Billy Cobham, bassist Jaco Pastorius and electric guitar virtuoso Eric Johnson, Stern was recruited by the legendary jazz trumpeter after being introduced by pianist Bill Evans.

In a conversation with Rick Beato, Stern recalled how Davis had come to see him perform after his former guitar player, Barry Finnerty’s departure.

However, the Upside Downside album-maker was made aware of the high-profile attendance just before he took the stage.

“Miles was looking for a guitar player. I was in town playing with Billy Cobham at the Bottom Line [music venue],” Stern remembered, adding, “Right before we started the set, Bill Evans called me on a pay phone.”

“He said, ‘I'm going to bring somebody by to hear you tonight.’ And I said, ‘It's not Miles, is it?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I'm bringing Miles by,’” he added.

The unexpected presence of the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famer did not get the best of Stern, instead it motivated him to deliver his best performance yet. Inevitably, Miles Davis was impressed and extended an invitation to the jazz musician for a rehearsal.

“I just played as good as I can possibly play. I kind of had my head down the whole time and he really dug it,” Mike Stern mentioned.