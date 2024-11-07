Elizabeth Gillies gushes over 'very creative' husband Michael Corcoran

Elizabeth "Liz" Gillies just revealed the dynamics behind her happy marriage to husband, Michael Corcoran.

As the 31-year-old singer and actress gears to embark on a new solo musical endeavor that would include new releases and upcoming live performances, she has a "supremely talented musician" as her partner.

"When we first started dating, I was like, 'Oh, we're going to be like James Taylor and Carly Simon,'" Gillies mentioned of Corcoran, whom she dated for eight years.

The Dynasty star continued, "And it's like, no, that's not what's going to happen actually. We do write music together, and we have written a lot together, but we pick our moments."

Corcoran and the Give It Up singer, who married each other in August 2020, worked together for music of Nickelodeon's popular teen show, Victorious, that starred Gillies as Jade West.

Explaining how the couple co-exists while working, she told the outlet, "We are both very creative. Working together, you want to make sure that you're getting along, and it's all peaceful and happy and fun. Sometimes it can get stressful because we're both very strong-willed, and we have very intense opinions."

Elizabeth Gillies also mentioned how she feels “very lucky” to work with her husband on any musical collaboration.

"That's what made me fall in love with him, which was how I'm a sucker for a super talented musician,” she stated, further saying, "He had a savant level talent, and that was it for me."