Billie Eilish 'couldn't fathom doing' latest show due to THIS reason

Billie Eilish just labelled the newly elected Donald Trump as "someone who hates women.”

During her latest concert in Nashville, Tennessee the Ocean Eyes hitmaker expressed solidarity for her fans after the Republican Party nominee Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election against Kamala Harris.

"Waking up this morning, I kinda couldn't fathom doing a show on this day," a evidently emotional Eilish told her spectators.

"But.. the longer the day went on I kinda had this feeling of it's such a privilege I get to do this with you guys and that we have this in a time that..." she added, taking a pause.

The Lovely singer, then, continued, "I just love you so much and I want you to know that you're safe with me. You're protected here and you're safe in this room."

Later on, as the singer proceeded to perform her 2021 track, Your Power, she introduced the song as a project that chronicles "the abuse that exists in this world upon women.”

"Someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the President. This song is for all the women out there. I love you, I support you,” Billie Eilish who has previously encouraged her American fans to vote for the Democratic Party candidate, said before she performed the aforementioned song.