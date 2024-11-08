King Charles can only review Prince Andrew's lease under THIS ‘condition'

King Charles III will be liable to take action against Prince Andrew if the latter leaves The Royal Lodge in unfit conditions.



The Duke of York, who is seemingly asked to vacate the his Windsor Mansion, has to really leave the abode in despair for His Majesty to take action.

Property expert Terry Fischer tells The Sun: "The lease for Royal Lodge reportedly includes maintenance responsibilities, especially given the property's historic status. The Crown Estate would have a vested interest in ensuring that Royal Lodge remains in good condition and failing to maintain the estate could give them grounds to review or even terminate the lease if it becomes a preservation risk.

In the case of severe neglect, the Crown Estate could argue that Andrew has breached the lease terms, leading to a formal review."

Terry has suggested that eviction "would likely be a last resort especially as it could be politically sensitive, but it's a measure that may be pursued in a bid to protect the estate, if his inability to maintain it becomes evident over time