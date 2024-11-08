Prince Harry fear as Trump would ‘utilise' all powers in visa row





Prince Harry’s future in the United States has come under the ‘unchartered’ territory managed by Donald Trump.



The Duke of Sussex, who has declared US as his current residency this year, could be in trouble after admitted consumption of stings in his memoir ‘Spare.’

An expert on the US constituency previously told The Telegraph: "The powers of the president are very formidable." He added that he was sure "Trump would utilise them" but was unable to predict how.

Meanwhile, immigration lawyer Christi Hufford Jackson told the publication: "Could Trump say ‘I want you to look into his previous application?’ I don’t think he would have grounds to do so here.

She then added: “But could a president push buttons below and put pressure on a government agency which reports to him to get it re-examined? Potentially. The problem is that this is completely uncharted territory."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.