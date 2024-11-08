Paul Mescal fumes over wrong label for filmmaking

Filmmaking is not content-creation, Paul Mescal strongly says as he tears down the labels some used to describe the art he worked on.



During an interview with The Sunday Times, the Oscar nominee says, “Over the last few years people have been talking about films as content,” the actor adds, “That’s a filthy word. It’s not ‘content’, it’s ******* work.”

He further explains, "I’m not being snobby, but there are two concurrent industries. One that works with a lack of care, artistic integrity. Go nuts, make stuff with Instagram followers as a factor, whatever.”

The Gladiator II star continues, “But the other is what has always been there — the craft of film — making, directing, lighting and production design. That keeps artists alive.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Paul tackles the question of stardom, saying, “If the film impacts my life in that way I’ll be in a bad spot,” adding, “I’d have to move on and do an obtuse play nobody wants to see.”

In another interview, the Aftersun star shares a terrible intuition, revealing his thought that he might not live longer.

"I’ve always been convinced that I’m not going to live a long life. People have this response, but in my head it’s never been drastic. It’s just like a gut feeling," he tells GQ.



"Maybe it’s to do with the fact that I can’t visualise myself as an 80-year-old man. I’m also afraid of death."

"So I think if death was to come for me at 55, I’d be equally afraid of it as I would be at 90. I don’t believe anybody who’s like, 'I’m ready for it,' Paul notes.