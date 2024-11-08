 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry deliver impactful message on violence against children

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a powerful message on the safety of kids

By
Web Desk
|

November 08, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry deliver impactful message on violence against children
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry deliver impactful message on violence against children

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry delivered a powerful message on online violence against children in a surprise virtual joint appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who wore poppy pins to mark the upcoming Remembrance Day in the U.K., talked about the online safety of kids via video at the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia on November 7.

"We are at a crossroads," Harry began, "and the urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has become increasingly evident. While the necessity has always been apparent, it’s now time to translate that awareness into meaningful action."

"My husband and I recognize that today’s reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which, of course, has many positives. However, it also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age," the mother of two said.

"At the Archewell Foundation, we engage with young people, families and experts worldwide, learning about how every aspect of a child’s life — from their livelihood to their physical and mental well-being — now operates within an online economy that has both the power to shape and misshape our connections," Markle continued

"We know that supporting parents is essential in reducing digital violence against children," Harry noted. "That’s why earlier this year, we launched The Parents Network, a support network for families dealing with online harm."

Eminem Films ‘comedic' cameo with Adam Sandler for 'Happy Gilmore 2'
Eminem Films ‘comedic' cameo with Adam Sandler for 'Happy Gilmore 2'
Prince Harry heartbreak as King Charles is ‘unavailable right now‘ video
Prince Harry heartbreak as King Charles is ‘unavailable right now‘
Ryan Reynolds reveals something big about Marvel mood
Ryan Reynolds reveals something big about Marvel mood
Paul Mescal fumes over wrong label for filmmaking
Paul Mescal fumes over wrong label for filmmaking
Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum flaunts Uncle Rob's boy scouts hat
Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum flaunts Uncle Rob's boy scouts hat
Ridley Scott admits harsh review once 'broke' him
Ridley Scott admits harsh review once 'broke' him
Prince Harry fear as Trump would ‘utilise' all powers in visa row video
Prince Harry fear as Trump would ‘utilise' all powers in visa row
Liam Payne fans lash out at TV crew over 'disrespectful' coverage
Liam Payne fans lash out at TV crew over 'disrespectful' coverage