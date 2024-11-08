Meghan Markle, Prince Harry deliver impactful message on violence against children

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry delivered a powerful message on online violence against children in a surprise virtual joint appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who wore poppy pins to mark the upcoming Remembrance Day in the U.K., talked about the online safety of kids via video at the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia on November 7.

"We are at a crossroads," Harry began, "and the urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has become increasingly evident. While the necessity has always been apparent, it’s now time to translate that awareness into meaningful action."

"My husband and I recognize that today’s reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which, of course, has many positives. However, it also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age," the mother of two said.

"At the Archewell Foundation, we engage with young people, families and experts worldwide, learning about how every aspect of a child’s life — from their livelihood to their physical and mental well-being — now operates within an online economy that has both the power to shape and misshape our connections," Markle continued

"We know that supporting parents is essential in reducing digital violence against children," Harry noted. "That’s why earlier this year, we launched The Parents Network, a support network for families dealing with online harm."