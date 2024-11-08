Mark Wahlberg’s new restaurant goes up in flames just before grand opening

Mark Wahlberg’s new Mexican restaurant caught fire on Wednesday evening just before its opening celebrations.

The restaurant, Flecha Cantina which was opened nearly two months ago, was in flames as per videos circulating on social media.

A spokesperson for the restaurant told People magazine that the fire was caused by "a defective fire pit on the bottom of it."

Firefighters were quick to reach and put out the flames and Mark's restaurant was back to serving after an hour the fire broke.

"The fire crew came and put it out right away," said the representative.

"No damage at all in the interior restaurant. The only damage was the fire pit and the chair next to it. Thankfully no one was injured,” it added.

The CEO of Wahlburgers, Randy Sharpe revealed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the fire "was very minor."

"The whole front of the building has reflective windows, so it made it look pretty spectacular, but not in a good way," he noted

Flecha Cantina started serving the public on September 14 while Wahlberg was expected to perform the ribbon cut ceremony of the restaurant a day after it caught fire as per People.