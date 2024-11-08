 
Ryan Reynolds finally responds to rumor about hosting Oscars with Hugh Jackman

The actor revealed hosting Oscars is like a dream come true

November 08, 2024

Ryan Reynolds is open to hosting Oscars but most probably not in 2025.

In a recent chat on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, the 48-year-old actor dismissed the rumors of hosting the awards ceremony as it's been reported that he and his longtime pal Hugh Jackman are top choices.

"No, I don't— historically speaking, that is a difficult job, you know," Reynolds replied.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor noted that being an emcee of the Oscars is a "very hard job."

"We've had people that have come before us that did it flawlessly, I think, and you've had people who are so talented and just based on what's happening out there in the zeitgeist you're like, 'Oh, that was hard. It's a very hard job,' " Reynolds continued.

Reynold revealed that hosting the annual award event is like a "dream" job for him but currently, he is working on a script to collaborate with Jackman and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy.

“It would be a dream to do it one day. I'll say that. I'm really just spending the year writing a movie for myself, Hugh [Jackman] and Shawn [Levy] to do that is not Marvel, and that’s kind of it," he added.

