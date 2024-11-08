Prince William to teach his kids homelessness the ‘rough' way

Prince William is seemingly teaching his kids values inculcated into him by Princess Diana.



The Prince of Wales, who is currently working on his project to eradicate homelessness in the UK, will soon educate his kids; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, about the problem.

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusiveshow, author Phil Dampier said: “He’s taking on his mother's legacy, but also, he’s going to hand it on to his children.

“I'm sure it's only a matter of time before he lets George and Charlotte and Louis sleep rough overnight and get a taste of what he did when he was a kid.”

Earlier this year, William explain how he has introduced the subject to his kids.

He explained: “I probably am already doing it on the school run.

“The first few times I thought, ‘Do I bring this up? Or should I wait and see if any of them noticed?’. Sure enough, they did.

They were just sort of in silence after I had said what was going on.

“I can see the brain going with this, and trying to work out what that means.

“And I do think it’s really important that you start those conversations when the children are small, so that they understand the world around them, and they’re not just living in their own little worlds.”