Halle Bailey confesses she 'overreacted' to son Halo's surprise appearance

Halle Bailey addressed her reaction to her son Halo's viral first appearance during a livestream.

On Wednesday during the live broadcast of Cenat's Mafiathon 2 Twitch stream, the actress's ex-boyfriend showed their 11-month-old son on camera which was later uploaded on YouTube.

In response, Bailey said that she was "extremely upset" due to her son's unexpected appearance,

However, On November 7, the Little Mermaid actress took to her official X account and reflected on her words saying, "Yesterday maybe i did overreact and shouldn’t have brought it here. I know that halo is always safe with his dad."

She went on to explain, "I just don’t like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing," she noted, adding, "Thank u kai for the gifts for halo."

It is pertinent to mention that Bailey previously shared on her Snapchat on September 15 that she is traveling out of town leaving her son behind.

For those unversed, Bailey shares her son Halo with her ex-boyfriend Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. (DDG).