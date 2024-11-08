Meghan Markle feels ‘lost' without Harry's calming influence at high-profile events

Meghan Markle is struggling to adjust to life without husband Prince Harry by her side during high profile events even though it was their mutual decision to focus on individual projects.



A source has revealed that the Duchess of Sussex is finding it "not easy" to cope with this huge change in her life and feels “lost and bewildered” without Harry at events.

According to Heat Magazine, Meghan is rethinking their new work strategy after facing difficulties adjusting to solo appearances and red-carpet events.

“Meghan is doing her best to deal with this change, but it’s not been easy,” the insider said. “They’ve agreed to go their separate ways for a while when it comes to appearances and work, not least because they’ve got so much on their plates.”

“They can’t be in two places at once, so it’s much better to divide and conquer, at least in theory,” they added. “Putting these changes into action has left Meghan quite bewildered.”

“She’s gotten so used to having Harry by her side for every big public event and red carpet, and he’s a really calming influence for her.”

The insider further stated that not having Harry with her is “difficult,” especially since “he seems to be having no problems adjusting.”

“He’s obviously thriving on his own, while she’s feeling lost and is finding it hard to cope. By all accounts, it has her questioning if them being more independent was a good idea.”

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan sparked rumours about their marital life after they made solo appearances with the Duke travelling to the UK, New York and South Africa alone.

Meghan was also seen attending the LA Children's Hospital Gala without Harry.