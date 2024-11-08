Prince William's makes heartbreaking admission about Kate Middleton's cancer journey

Prince William opened up about the “hardest” year of his life as he made a heartbreaking admission while speaking of his wife Kate Middleton’s cancer journey.



The Prince of Wales revealed that 2024 has been a “brutal” year for him, following his wife and father, King Charles, being diagnosed with cancer.

In a candid interview during his visit to Cape Town, South Africa, William said he was so proud of Kate and Charles for their resilience but admitted juggling royal duties and family responsibilities has been "really difficult."

Despite Kate completing chemotherapy and Charles returning to public duties, William confessed he's far from relaxed.

“It's been dreadful,” William told, as per BBC, before adding, “It's probably been the hardest year in my life. Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.”

However, he heaped praises on Kate and Charles for being so brave. “I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done,” the Prince of Wales said.

“But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal,” he admitted before shutting down claim that he has now entered a state of relaxation.

“I couldn’t be less relaxed this year,” William added, “so it’s very interesting you’re all seeing that.”