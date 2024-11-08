 
Prince William delivers delightful update on Kate Middleton's health

Prince William opened up on Kate Middleton, King Charles health scares in latest interview

November 08, 2024

Prince William delivers delightful update on Kate Middleton's health

Prince William delighted the Royal fans after he provided a heartening update on his wife Kate Middleton's health.

The Prince of Wales spoke candidly about the “hardest” year of his life after his wife and father, King Charles, were diagnosed of the potentially life threatening disease.

Sharing latest health update about the Princess of Wales nearly two months after she completed her chemotherapy, William said, "She's doing well. Doing well," as per GB News. 

In a candid interview during his visit to Cape Town, South Africa, William revealed how proud he is of Kate and Charles for their resilience and strength throughout their cancer treatment.

" I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done,” he added. 

The Prince of Wales also spoke of Kate’s health in an interview with Sky News during his visit to South Africa for the Earthshot Prize.

“She’s doing really well,” William said. “Hopefully she’s watching tonight and cheering me on. She’s been amazing this whole year, and I know she’ll be really keen to see tonight be a success.”

