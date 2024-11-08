Prince William reunites with Kate Middleton after emotional remarks

Prince William has apparently reunited with his beloved wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as the Prince of Wales wrapped up his four-day South Africa trip.

The future king rode on a sea rescue boat along part of the South African coast on Thursday as he wrapped up a four-day visit to Cape Town dedicated to promoting conservation and the battle against climate change.

Kate Middleton and their three children did not travel to Cape Town with Prince William.

Earlier, Prince William made an emotional statement about Kate and King Charles as they fight cancer, saying the past year has been "brutal" and probably "the hardest year in my life."

Speaking to the Sky News, William said, "It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."

Talking about Kate and King Charles cancer, the Prince said: "I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done.

"But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal."