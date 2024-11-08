Zach Bryan faces serious 'emotional abuse' allegations from ex Brianna LaPaglia

Zach Bryan is facing accusations of abuse from his ex-girlfriend, Brianna LaPaglia, who claims the country singer offered her $12 million not to talk about their relationship or breakup.

During the latest episode of her BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, the internet personality claimed Zach verbally abused her and was too "scared" to speak out.

"The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude,” said Brianna.

"I'm still scared right now because I'm scared of him,” she added. "My brain's rewired and I'm scared to make him mad and last week, I didn't want to talk about it 'cause I was scared."

For those unversed, Zach and Brianna parted ways on October 22 after a year of dating.

“After everything was done, I was approached by [Bryan’s] team and I was offered a lot of money, a big lump sum of money and a few options,” revealed the 25-year-old.

"They gave me all these options, they started low and then they went up to $10m, then $12m,” Brianna added. Then they wanted to give me a house, then they wanted to give me a New York apartment. They wanted to do all these things..."