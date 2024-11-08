Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy spotted packed on PDA with Gabbriette Bechtel

Matt Healy was papped engaging in romance with fiance Gabbriette Bechtel on a date night in Australia.



As reported by MailOnline, the ex-boyfriend of Taylor Swift was spotted sharing a Public Display of Affection with the US pop star in in the upmarket suburb of Surry Hills, Sydney.

The 35-year-old English singer’s influencer fiancé had her arm tenderly wrapped around him as Matty leaned in and shared an intimate moment publicly.

Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy and his fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel are spending time together in Australia

For their outing, the About You singer donned a black business shirt paired with jeans and black dress shoes.

Meanwhile his 26-year-old fiancé opted for a “racy plunging black” frock.

Gabbriette accessorised her outfit with a designer black handbag and completed her look with matching knee-high black boots.

The When We Are Together hitmaker has been linked with Gabbriette since September 2023, following Matty’s split from Swift in June that year.

The couple’s outing comes few days after the English singer-songwriter dished that his 1975 band was hated when they first formed in an interview with Doom Scroll podcast.

“Every band that got signed over us was a band that was essentially doing an impression of the Arctic Monkeys,” Matty recalled.

For those unversed, Matty, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel have formed the alternative indie music band, 1975, in Wilmslow, Cheshire in 2002.