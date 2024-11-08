King Charles welcomes King Abdullah to Windsor Castle with special gift

King Charles has welcomed King Abdullah II of Jordon to Windsor Castle with a special gift to mark the year of his Silver Jubilee.

They stood on the dais in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, where a Guard of Honour was formed by the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, supported by the Regimental Band.

The palace shared photos of the two kings on its social media handles with a sweet caption.

It said, “Earlier this evening The King welcomed King Abdullah II of Royal Hashemite Court to Windsor Castle to mark the year of His Majesty’s Silver Jubilee."

The post further reads, “His Majesty King Abdullah II, accompanied by The King, inspected a Guard of Honour in The Quadrangle.”

According to a report by Hello Magazine, King Charles presented King Abdullah with a gift of a silver beaker engraved with his and Queen Camilla's cyphers to celebrate his silver jubilee this year.

The report further says the two monarchs know each other well, with King Charles having made five visits to Jordan since 1965.

King Abdullah of Jordon last visited King Charles at Palace in 2022.