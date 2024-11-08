Meghan Markle, Prince Harry jointly react to separation rumours

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have apparently reacted to their separation rumours jointly with latest move.

The California-based royal couple made their first joint appearance in over three months, as they shared a new video message on Thursday evening.

Archie and Lilibet doting parents delivered an impactful message about online safety in the joint appearance in a video about online violence against children - a cause that is deeply important to them.

They appeared virtually on the first day of the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia, sporting poppy pins.

This is Meghan and Harry's first joint appearance almost three months after they visited Colombia in August at the invitation of Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez.

In his message, the duke says, "We are at a crossroads and the urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has become increasingly evident. While the necessity has always been apparent, it’s now time to translate that awareness into meaningful action."

Meghan apparently dismissed the split rumours, and said, "My husband and I recognize that today’s reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which, of course, has many positives. However, it also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age."

Meghan and Harry’s move comes as their solo appearances had sparked speculations that they are leading their 'separate lives' which has left their friends and fans concerned that they are 'drifting apart.'