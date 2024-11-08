Olivia Rodrigo draws public attention for making her political stance ‘clear'

Olivia Rodrigo has become the talk of the town after her bold move on social media.

As reported by MailOnline, Rodrigo’s hit song déjà vu was used in one of Donald Trump’s TikTok video, posted by his team, after his election win.



The video, which celebrated the 78-year-old US political leader gaining the presidency for the second time, also featured the 21-year-old singer’s 2021 song.

This video caught attention by the social media users who pointed out at a comment left by Rodrigo on Team Trump's post that read, "ww don't use my sound ever again ty". (sic)

Olivia Rodrigo recently made a move on social media raising eyebrows among social media users

However, despite the comment being fake, the singer had TikTok remove her song from the video, according to the publication.

It now displays a "this sound isn't available" message when a viewer clicks the volume button on Team Trump's post.

Many social media users praised the Vampire crooner for making her political “stance clear”.

One of the X users wrote, “The way it got removed in less than 10 minutes her team be working overtime.”

Another X user posted, “THIS. THIS IS WHAT I NEEDED. Olivia you beautiful human.”