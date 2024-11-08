 
Geo News

Millie Bobby Brown's next career move gets higlighted

Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly receiving offers for her upcoming career plans

By
Web Desk
|

November 08, 2024

Millie Bobby Browns next career move gets higlighted
Millie Bobby Brown's next career move gets higlighted 

Millie Bobby Brown, who is famous for her role as Eleven in the famous series, Stranger Things, is now planning to join the music industry.

Recently, the source close to Millie revealed her next career move as her famous supernatural series is coming to an end.

“Although she's been offered big deals, she didn’t want to go all in on music until she put Eleven to bed,” the source shared with Daily Mail.

Moreover, the insiders revealed that the Hollywood star has already recorded demos with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, who is also a son of musician Jon Bon Jov.

“She didn’t want to be seen as another actress using her fame to start a music career,” the source added.

“There is a massive bidding war taking place for Millie’s music,” another insider told the outlet.

“She is in no rush to sign to a label and has been focused on writing her material but her father-in-law has been helping her make sense of the offers that are coming in,” the source noted.

Before concluding, the insiders shared, “There are rumors that one label has offered a deal which is almost as large as Janet Jackson’s record-setting deal with Virgin.”

Whoopi Goldberg shares update on 'Sister Act 3' after Maggie's Smith's death
Whoopi Goldberg shares update on 'Sister Act 3' after Maggie's Smith's death
Rita Ora is grooving with 1960s style
Rita Ora is grooving with 1960s style
Prince Harry wants to spend Christmas away from Meghan Markle? video
Prince Harry wants to spend Christmas away from Meghan Markle?
Olivia Rodrigo draws public attention for making her political stance ‘clear'
Olivia Rodrigo draws public attention for making her political stance ‘clear'
David Leitch shockingly reveals first choice for 'John Wick'
David Leitch shockingly reveals first choice for 'John Wick'
Prince William's raw honesty on display amid personal struggles video
Prince William's raw honesty on display amid personal struggles
Kate Middleton, Prince William release statement after royal family's major announcement
Kate Middleton, Prince William release statement after royal family's major announcement
Russell Crowe once called out Joaquin Phoenix for trying to quit 'Gladiator'
Russell Crowe once called out Joaquin Phoenix for trying to quit 'Gladiator'