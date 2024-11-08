Millie Bobby Brown's next career move gets higlighted

Millie Bobby Brown, who is famous for her role as Eleven in the famous series, Stranger Things, is now planning to join the music industry.

Recently, the source close to Millie revealed her next career move as her famous supernatural series is coming to an end.

“Although she's been offered big deals, she didn’t want to go all in on music until she put Eleven to bed,” the source shared with Daily Mail.

Moreover, the insiders revealed that the Hollywood star has already recorded demos with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, who is also a son of musician Jon Bon Jov.

“She didn’t want to be seen as another actress using her fame to start a music career,” the source added.

“There is a massive bidding war taking place for Millie’s music,” another insider told the outlet.

“She is in no rush to sign to a label and has been focused on writing her material but her father-in-law has been helping her make sense of the offers that are coming in,” the source noted.

Before concluding, the insiders shared, “There are rumors that one label has offered a deal which is almost as large as Janet Jackson’s record-setting deal with Virgin.”