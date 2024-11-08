Prince Harry wants to spend Christmas away from Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry may spend the Christmas with the Royal family in U.K. away from his wife, Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed.



Speaking with The Sun, royal expert Phil Dampier noted that the Duke of Sussex’s charity work and his desire to be with his old friends seem to be drawing him home.

According to the expert, the Duke “misses” his “mates he can relax with over a beer," adding that he looks “uncomfortable or just plain bored” in the U.S. with Meghan.

"Meghan is concentrating on her American Rivera Orchard lifestyle brand which is dependent on Netflix, while Harry has been flying solo with his charity work," Dampier said.

He added, "He clearly feels a need to return to the U.K. and Africa for various causes like the Wellchild Charity and Sentebale in Lesotho, and I think he wants to look up old friends he has drifted apart from.

"Sometimes in the U.S. he looks uncomfortable or just plain bored when he is out and about with Meghan at showbiz or sporting events."

The expert continued: "And during their trips this year to Colombia and Nigeria he looked like a bolt-on accessory while she seemed to be the dominant partner."

"I'm sure he's lacking some mates he can go out with for a beer and truly relax. The more he does things on his own and carves out some new projects, the more likely it is he can heal himself and eventually some of the divisions with his family, but it's going to be a long road."