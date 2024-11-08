Prince William makes big announcement as he reunites with Kate Middleton

Prince William has made a big announcement as the Prince of Wales reunited with wife Kate Middleton and their kids after South Africa trip.

The future king took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared his photos from the visit with major announcement related to the Earthshot Prize.

Prince William announced, “The @EarthshotPrize is teaming up with UN Global Compact, EU4Algae, and the Monaco Oceanographic Institute to make The Global Seaweed Coalition.”

He went on saying, “Together, they’re driving change and securing concrete actions for a brighter, sustainable future for our oceans.”

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, UN Global Compact, EU4Algae, and the Monaco Oceanographic Institute are all organizations focused on environmental sustainability.

He also retweeted the Earthshot Prize tweet which reads, “Today we're discussing one of our favourite topics: seaweed! We heard from leading African seaweed projects and hosted discussions on how to unlock the potential of the seaweed industry in Africa. We're excited by African creativity and what it can achieve with this material.”



