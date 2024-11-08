Photo: Gisele Bundchen 'did not feel seen' in Tom Brady marriage: Report

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly found her Mr. Right in Joaquim Valente.

As fans will be aware, Gisele’s pregnancy made headlines recently in late October, while she was already past six months.

Now, the former Victoria’s Secret angel feels a rare connection with the Jiu Jitsu instructor, and he “has felt right to her from the beginning,” reported a Life & Style source.

The insider went on to mention, “Everything seemed easy and organic” with her 35-year-old beau.

“She wasn’t sure she would ever have feelings like this again, and to have it happen so soon after her toxic divorce was a surprise,” the spy also declared.

In addition to this, the source claimed, “But Gisele finally feels seen” with Joaquim, which wasn’t the case while she was with Tom Brady for nearly 13 years before parting ways in 2022.

Moreover, the insider addressed super model is planning to tie the knot with the father of her third baby soon.

Reportedly, “Friends are saying she calls Joaquim her soulmate,” the source also revealed before moving to another topic.