Adele not pushing Rich Paul for a second baby: Source

Adele reportedly wants to start a family with boyfriend, Rich Paul.

Lately, a Life & Style weighed on the songstress’s baby plans with her partner that are not as intense as that of Kylie Jenner with Timothee Chalamet.

The source mentioned that even though Adele claimes that she wants to build a “cat nursery,” Rich and Adele “still want to have a baby, that’s very much on the agenda, so they’re babyproofing the property and making plans for a beautiful nursery.”

“But they also don’t want to put a whole lot of pressure on things,” they also addressed.

They went on to add, “Right now, the renovation is taking up all their spare time,” noting, “but eventually they do plan to have a child together, one way or another.”

Adele’s baby plans with Rich Paul were first hinted at by the songstress during her Las Vegas residency earlier this year, when she announced, “Once I am done with all my ¬obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby.”

She also explained her desire and referred to her son, Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, “I want a girl because I've already got a boy.”

“I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also prob- ably hate the most in the world — that is what I feel will happen,” she also mentioned at the time.