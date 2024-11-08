Mia Farrow recalls shocking moment ex Frank Sinatra served divorce papers on set

Mia Farrow recalled the heartbreaking momemt when her ex husband Frank Sinatra handed her divorce papers while she was filming Rosemary's Baby.

In a recent chat on The Drew Barrymore Show aired on November 8, the 78-yea- old actress revealed how her then husband gave her divorce on the set of her breakthrough 1968 spooky movie.

"He left me because I wouldn't leave the movie when he told me to leave it," said Farrow who appeared on the show alongwith her The Roommate's costar Patti LuPone.

Farrow noted, "It had another month. He had some dispute with the head of the studio and he said, 'I'm taking my girl out of this,' that kind of thing."

"When he told me to leave it, I said, 'How can I leave it?' You know, I'm the daughter of a director and an actress ... my mother was Maureen O'Sullivan and my father was a movie director, and I couldn't leave a movie," She continued recalling.

"And I was in every shot, and it was almost [done]; I had one more month. I just thought it wouldn't happen, but it did — his lawyer came on set, served me with divorce papers," the daughter of Maureen O'Sullivan added.

It is pertinent to mention that Mia Farrow and Frank Sinatra first met on the 20th Century Fox lot and after two years of relationship they got married in 1966.

At the time Sinatra was 50 and Farrow was 21. However after separation the pair remained good freinds until Sinatra passed away in 1998 at the age of 82.