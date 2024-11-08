 
Geo News

Mia Farrow recalls shocking moment ex Frank Sinatra served divorce papers

The American actress and Frank Sinatra, who first met in 1964, tied the knot in 1996

By
Web Desk
|

November 08, 2024

Mia Farrow recalls shocking moment ex Frank Sinatra served divorce papers on set
Mia Farrow recalls shocking moment ex Frank Sinatra served divorce papers on set

Mia Farrow recalled the heartbreaking momemt when her ex husband Frank Sinatra handed her divorce papers while she was filming Rosemary's Baby.

In a recent chat on The Drew Barrymore Show aired on November 8, the 78-yea- old actress revealed how her then husband gave her divorce on the set of her breakthrough 1968 spooky movie.

"He left me because I wouldn't leave the movie when he told me to leave it," said Farrow who appeared on the show alongwith her The Roommate's costar Patti LuPone.

Farrow noted, "It had another month. He had some dispute with the head of the studio and he said, 'I'm taking my girl out of this,' that kind of thing."

"When he told me to leave it, I said, 'How can I leave it?' You know, I'm the daughter of a director and an actress ... my mother was Maureen O'Sullivan and my father was a movie director, and I couldn't leave a movie," She continued recalling.

"And I was in every shot, and it was almost [done]; I had one more month. I just thought it wouldn't happen, but it did — his lawyer came on set, served me with divorce papers," the daughter of Maureen O'Sullivan added.

It is pertinent to mention that Mia Farrow and Frank Sinatra first met on the 20th Century Fox lot and after two years of relationship they got married in 1966.

At the time Sinatra was 50 and Farrow was 21. However after separation the pair remained good freinds until Sinatra passed away in 1998 at the age of 82.

Cillian Murphy labels 'Peaky Blinders' as 'quite a good show'
Cillian Murphy labels 'Peaky Blinders' as 'quite a good show'
Gisele Bundchen 'did not feel seen' in Tom Brady marriage: Report
Gisele Bundchen 'did not feel seen' in Tom Brady marriage: Report
Prince Harry's going off the deep end and is looking sad now
Prince Harry's going off the deep end and is looking sad now
Selena Gomez steps up against body shaming comments: 'I'm just human'
Selena Gomez steps up against body shaming comments: 'I'm just human'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have come to crossroads in their relationship
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have come to crossroads in their relationship
Ben Affleck sets new dating rules after Jennifer Lopez split: Source
Ben Affleck sets new dating rules after Jennifer Lopez split: Source
Prince Harry coming under review by Homeland Security?
Prince Harry coming under review by Homeland Security?
Kelly Reilly gushes over filming of 'pretty epic and full' finale of 'Yellowstone'
Kelly Reilly gushes over filming of 'pretty epic and full' finale of 'Yellowstone'