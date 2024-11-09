Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'refreshing' relationship inspires Allison Kuch, Isaac Rochell

Allison Kuch just revealed how she has come to embrace the title of a WAG.

The 29-year-old content creator, who is married to NFL player Isaac Rochell, sat down for a conversation with PEOPLE, expressing how she sees the narrative around wives and girlfriends of professional football players, changing for the better.

As she contrasted the change from back when Kuch and Rochell began dating in college, she told the publication, “I think women in and around sports are being uplifted more now, and we have so many incredible women to thank for that.”

Kuch, who now shares an 11-month-old daughter, Scottie Bee, continued, “I mean, Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, Brittany Mahomes — these women are doing amazing things beyond just being a ‘wife.’”

Meanwhile Rochell used one of the most popular NFL relationships, that is of Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the sensational Eras Tour headliner, Taylor Swift, admitting how he feels comfortable posting about his life outside of football because of the couple.

"I'm here for it," Rochell said of Kelce and Swift’s relationship. “The Chiefs are undefeated right now, and Travis Kelce just had his best game of the season. Fans criticize me all the time for doing things outside of football, but then you see Travis, very present in pop culture, flying to New York during his bye week, being a great boyfriend, and still having an incredible football season with the best team in the NFL. It’s really refreshing to see.”

“Taylor Swift is also a great representative of the awesome women that make up the NFL. She's sharp, she's legit," he further told the outlet.