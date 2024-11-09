Liam Payne's ex Danielle Peazer griefs his loss with emotional post

Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Danielle Peazer remembers him with a heartfelt note after his untimely death at the age of 31.

The model took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos of her October dump and in the last slide, she included poetry about grief by Donna Ashworth, to mourn the loss of the One Direction singer.

"You don't move on after loss, but you must move with. You must shake hands with grief, welcome her in, for she lives with you now. Pull her a chair at the table and offer her comfort. She is not the monster you first thought her to be. She is love," the poem reads.

It continued, "And she will walk with you now, stay with you now, peacefully. If you let her. And on the days when your anger is high, remember why she came, remember who she represents."

"Remember. Grief came to you, my friend, because love came first. Love came first," the poetry concludes.

She captioned the post writing, "Reflecting on moments in October."

It is pertinent to mention that Liam and Danielle dated on and off from 2010 to 2012.

Danielle previously revealed that the singer-songwriter contacted her a few weeks before his death to congratulate her on the birth of her daughter with new partner.