Tom Cruise living like working class despite years of fame: Source

Tom Cruise is reportedly still working hard to make more money in Hollywood.

As fans will be aware, Interview with the Vampire actor made his film debut in 1981 in the romantic drama Endless Love.

Nonetheless, the actor still doesn’t have enough money to buy him the luxury of a vacation despite working in the industry as an A-listed celebrity for more than four decades, per In Touch.

Weighing on the actor’s financial situation, an insider recently told the publication, “Tom should have hundreds of millions of dollars from his decades of success.”

They went on to add, “But that is not how he lives at all” and is still working like a struggling newbie.

The source also noted, “Especially in the last few years, he’s whittled down his property holdings and pretty much lives out of a suitcase and moves from movie project to movie project with little to no vacation time,” after which they moved on to a new topic.

This report comes after claims that Tom Cruise is visiting the Beckham’s a lot during his stay in Florida as he has got “no” other friend there, but David and Victoria Beckham find his mannerism “weird.”