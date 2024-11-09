'Candyman' star, Tony Todd, breathes his last at 69

Tony Todd, a renowned actor of the horror genre, passed away in his Los Angeles home at the age of 69.

The now-deceased star, was particularly famous for his role in the horror movie franchise, Candyman. His death was confirmed to Deadline by Todd’s representatives; however, no cause of death was stated.

Todd’s acting career spanned for over four decades in the entertainment industry, also known for his roles in the popular Transformers and Final Destination film series.

Additionally, he has also portrayed the character of Commander Kurn, in the Starship Enterprise's two separate Star Trek shows - Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

He has also worked with Elton John during his run in the Broadway production of the musical Aida, enjoying a diverse stage career as well.

Tony Todd first skyrocketed to fame for his lead role of Ben in the 1990 movie, Night of The Living Dead however, he catapulted to stardom with his villainous role in the supernatural thriller, Candyman, two years later.

Once, when he discussed his role of the horror movie with SciFi.radio, almost three decades after the film was released, he mentioned, “To this day, people think of that role when they see me,” adding, “That’s the beautiful thing about horror. Horror fans are precious. They hold onto the memories! And I keep making new s***! And I think one day, people are going to realize the depth of the genre.”