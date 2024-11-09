Chappell Roan says Freddie Mercury biopic inspired her high energy live shows

 
Chappell Roan has talked about 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

November 09, 2024

Chappell Roan has talked about 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Speaking with Daniel Nigro at the Grammy Museum event on Nov. 7, Roan shared that the biopic deeply impacted her career.

Referring to the recreation of Queen's iconic Live Aid performance, Roan said it "changed" her career.

Roan said, "That scene, whenever they're performing Live Aid and they're performing 'Radio Ga Ga' and they're doing that part, [thumping]? That changed my career. It pivoted and I was like, 'I will do whatever it takes.'"

Moreover, Roan shared that she aims to capture same energy during her live shows.

"I think it was like I just would do anything to feel that way in a crowd. I just thought to myself, 'How do I do something that I can look out and have everyone do the same thing like that?' It was so powerful to just be like, to all do the same movement," she said.

It is worth mentioning that Roan, who made headlines with her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, received five Grammy nominations, including Record and Album of the Year.

