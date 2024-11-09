Tom Brady recalls emotional moment with son Jack as 'greatest' football memory

Tom Brady has shared his favourite football memory.

During the latest episode of his Last Week podcast, Tom talked about his favourite football memory that is tied to the moment shared with his son, Jack.

During his conversation, Tom reflected on the moment he hugged Jack after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory over the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFC Championship game.

The win, which marked Tom's place in his tenth Super Bowl, was an emotional moment and "greatest football memory."

Tom recalled, "When [Jack] came down and gave me a hug, that was probably one of the greatest days of my life."

The football quarterback told Jack, who was 15 then, "How about that? We’re gonna go to the Super Bowl. What do you think? I love you, man. Way to go. I'll see you. I'll call you a little bit later."

Jack replied, "Alright, love you."

Tom shares Jack with his ex girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. However, he is also dad to Vivian, 11, and Benjamin, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.