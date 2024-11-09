 
Geo News

Virginia Madsen pays heart wrenching tribute to ‘Candyman' co-star Tony Todd

‘Candyman’ actor Tony Todd died at the age of 69

By
Web Desk
|

November 09, 2024

Virginia Madsen pays heart wrenching tribute to ‘Candyman' co-star Tony Todd

Virginia Madsen has penned a heart wrenching tribute to her Candyman co-star Tony Todd.

The 63-year-old actress took to her Instagram and paid a tribute to the late actor, who died at 69 this week in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, in a video.

The Final Destination actor died of natural causes at home in Marina Del Rey, according to his representative Jeffrey Goldberg, who told TMZ he did not have a specific cause of death.

‘Candyman’ actor Tony Todd died at the age of 69

The Designated Survivor actress shared a video of herself emotionally reacting to the news as she began, “Hey you guys I just, just, just, just found out about Tony and I will.”

She went on to say, “I don't know what to say right now but yeah, anyway I know about it. Yeah.”

Virginia concluded the video by saying, “And I will say more about my beloved Candyman. Anyway, thanks for your kind wishes. Bye.”

In a video caption she wrote, “My beloved. May you rest in power sweet to the sweet in heaven.”

She added, “The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel. As he was in life. More later but I can’t right now. I love you.”

Tony and Virginia starred in the 1992’s supernatural black horror film Candyman.

Georgina Cooper, renowned supermodel, passes away at the age of 46
Georgina Cooper, renowned supermodel, passes away at the age of 46
Barry Keoghan admits his 'awe' of Sabrina Carpenter eight Grammy nominations
Barry Keoghan admits his 'awe' of Sabrina Carpenter eight Grammy nominations
Nicole Scherzinger comes forward with heartfelt apology amid backlash
Nicole Scherzinger comes forward with heartfelt apology amid backlash
Tom Brady recalls emotional moment with son Jack as 'greatest' football memory video
Tom Brady recalls emotional moment with son Jack as 'greatest' football memory
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon plan relationship 'for the long haul'
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon plan relationship 'for the long haul'
Josh Peck questions Studio's decision to cast him as Chris Hemsworth brother in 'Red Dawn'
Josh Peck questions Studio's decision to cast him as Chris Hemsworth brother in 'Red Dawn'
Chappell Roan says Freddie Mercury biopic inspired her high energy live shows
Chappell Roan says Freddie Mercury biopic inspired her high energy live shows
Zendaya, Tom Holland join star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's next film
Zendaya, Tom Holland join star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's next film