Virginia Madsen pays heart wrenching tribute to ‘Candyman' co-star Tony Todd

Virginia Madsen has penned a heart wrenching tribute to her Candyman co-star Tony Todd.



The 63-year-old actress took to her Instagram and paid a tribute to the late actor, who died at 69 this week in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, in a video.

The Final Destination actor died of natural causes at home in Marina Del Rey, according to his representative Jeffrey Goldberg, who told TMZ he did not have a specific cause of death.

The Designated Survivor actress shared a video of herself emotionally reacting to the news as she began, “Hey you guys I just, just, just, just found out about Tony and I will.”



She went on to say, “I don't know what to say right now but yeah, anyway I know about it. Yeah.”

Virginia concluded the video by saying, “And I will say more about my beloved Candyman. Anyway, thanks for your kind wishes. Bye.”

In a video caption she wrote, “My beloved. May you rest in power sweet to the sweet in heaven.”

She added, “The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel. As he was in life. More later but I can’t right now. I love you.”

Tony and Virginia starred in the 1992’s supernatural black horror film Candyman.