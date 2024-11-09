Brittany Mahomes opens up about her workout routine amid pregnancy

Brittany Mahomes known for her dedication to fitness is finding certain exercises more challenging as her pregnancy progresses.

While sharing her journey on Instagram Stories on November 8, she revealed that step-ups, once a staple in her routine, are becoming increasingly difficult.

In regards to this, she wrote, "Step-ups — the one workout that kills me the more pregnant I get," while adding a touch of humor with laughing emojis.

While step-ups may be tricky, Brittany still enjoyed her exercises as she wrote in caption, “Sumo anything, sign me up.”

According to US Weekly, Brittany and her husband, NFL star Patrick Mahomes are expecting their third child, joining daughter Sterling and son Bronze, 2.

Moreover, the couple announced the pregnancy in July and shared updates on her fitness journey along the way.

Last month, Brittany’s trainer, Kirsty Rae, highlighted how her workout regimen aims to prevent “mom butt”, focusing on glue engagement and posture to maintain muscle, as per the publication.

In the previous updates, Brittany has opened up about her pregnancy being the

“Most challenging” while she has been facing issues of exhaustion, sickness and skin changes.

It is worth mentioning that Brittany and Patrick, who met in high school and got married in March 2022, planned that this is going to be their final pregnancy.