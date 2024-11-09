Meghan Markle delivers major blow to Kate Middleton, Prince William

Meghan Markle has seemingly delivered a major blow to Kate Middleton and Prince William amid their efforts to encourage Prince Harry back into royal family.

According to a report by the Closer, Archie and Lilibet doting mother fears Kate's efforts to reconcile with Prince Harry will drive a wedge between her and Harry.

She has been growing increasingly suspicious of the Prince and Princess of Wales intentions.

The insiders told the outlet, Meghan is “furious” at Kate Middleton’s alleged meddling and feels as though “she’s trying to coax Harry away from her and get him back into their fold as a kind of revenge.”

“Meghan still has major issues with Kate and partly blames her for them having to step down – so she’s furious that she’s even getting involved,” the source further said.

It comes amid claims Kate Middleton has reached out to 'little brother' Harry with new message.

Prince William has also apparently offered an olive branch to Harry amid claims duke is 'detaching' himself from Meghan.

Amid all these developments, Meghan Markle has seemingly delivered a major blow to Kate Middleton and Prince William by releasing a joint video statement with Prince Harry.

The California-based royal couple made their first joint appearance in over three months, as they shared a new video message on Thursday evening.

They delivered an impactful message about online safety in the joint appearance in a video about online violence against children - a cause that is deeply important to them.