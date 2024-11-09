The Weeknd pays emotional tribute to Tony Todd after his passing

Tony Todd, known for his iconic role as the titular serial killer in the Candyman horror franchise, passed away at his home in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles, on Wednesday night from natural causes.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, honored Todd by sharing photos on his Instagram Stories, including an image of him as Daniel Robitaille/The Candyman from the 1992 horror classic.

Moreover, he called Todd “a trailblazer” while adding, “Rest well Tony Todd.”

According to Daily Mail, starting his acting career in 1986, the iconic actor went on to appear in over 100 films and television shows, working alongside major Hollywood stars for nearly five decades.

In addition to starring in three Candyman films between 1992 and 1999, and the 2021 reboot, he also played William Bludworth in the Final Destination franchise, appearing in four of its installments from 2000 to 2011.

Todd also portrayed Commander Kurn aboard the Starship Enterprise in several Star Trek series, including The Next Generation (1990-1991) and Deep Space Nine (1996).

Furthermore, he made an appearance in the 2019 MTV anthology slasher series Scream as well.

It is worth mentioning that Todd has a diverse stage career, which included performing in the Broadway production of the musical Aida, featuring songs by Tim Rice and Elton John.