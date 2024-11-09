 
Geo News

Rebel Wilson's baby girl gets Disney-inspired birthday

Rebel Wilson throws her little one a lowkey Disney-themed surprise

By
Web Desk
|

November 09, 2024

Rebel Wilsons baby girl gets Disney-inspired birthday
Rebel Wilson's baby girl gets Disney-inspired birthday

Rebel Wilson is celebrating as her daughter turns two.

The actress and comedian, 44, dropped some behind -the-scenes from her child's intimate birthday bash, which seemed to have only her and wife Ramona Agruma in attendance.

Rebel Wilsons baby girl gets Disney-inspired birthday

Taking to Instagram Stories, Wilson shared a picture of her and Agruma, 40, standing next to each other indoors as Agruma held up Royce in between them in front of a large cake lit with gold candles in white and gold icing.

The cake was decored with figures of Disney princesses Cinderella, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and Sleeping Beauty in front of a circle topper behind with the outline of Sleeping Beauty’s castle painted on it.

The cake also had "Happy 2nd birthday Royce!" written in gold icing.

Rebel Wilsons baby girl gets Disney-inspired birthday

Next, the Pitch Perfect alum showed the trio enjoying a carousel ride together. Wilson and Agruma smiled while looking at the camera as they each sat on a horse next to each other.

Royce, appeared to wave at someone out of shot while sitting strapped in to the horse next to Wilson, who held on to her daughter during the ride.

Wilson welcomed her daughter Royce through surrogate on November 7, 2022. Wilson confirmed her romance with Agruma in June that year, five months before the arrival of her baby girl.

Beyonce receives praise for her ability to cross genres with music
Beyonce receives praise for her ability to cross genres with music
Kensington Palace releases Prince William's new film video
Kensington Palace releases Prince William's new film
Jamie Oliver makes rare apology for 'stereotyping' remarks in new book
Jamie Oliver makes rare apology for 'stereotyping' remarks in new book
Ariana Grande dishes out anecdote of meeting brother-in-law, Hale Leon
Ariana Grande dishes out anecdote of meeting brother-in-law, Hale Leon
James Gunn gets honest about 'The Joker' series
James Gunn gets honest about 'The Joker' series
Rita Ora returns to host the EMAs: 'I love doing the show'
Rita Ora returns to host the EMAs: 'I love doing the show'
Sarah Ferguson releases statement as she returns home after Prince Andrew's crucial move
Sarah Ferguson releases statement as she returns home after Prince Andrew's crucial move
Sabrina Carpenter becomes emotional after Grammy nods
Sabrina Carpenter becomes emotional after Grammy nods