Rebel Wilson's baby girl gets Disney-inspired birthday

Rebel Wilson is celebrating as her daughter turns two.

The actress and comedian, 44, dropped some behind -the-scenes from her child's intimate birthday bash, which seemed to have only her and wife Ramona Agruma in attendance.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Wilson shared a picture of her and Agruma, 40, standing next to each other indoors as Agruma held up Royce in between them in front of a large cake lit with gold candles in white and gold icing.

The cake was decored with figures of Disney princesses Cinderella, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and Sleeping Beauty in front of a circle topper behind with the outline of Sleeping Beauty’s castle painted on it.

The cake also had "Happy 2nd birthday Royce!" written in gold icing.

Next, the Pitch Perfect alum showed the trio enjoying a carousel ride together. Wilson and Agruma smiled while looking at the camera as they each sat on a horse next to each other.

Royce, appeared to wave at someone out of shot while sitting strapped in to the horse next to Wilson, who held on to her daughter during the ride.

Wilson welcomed her daughter Royce through surrogate on November 7, 2022. Wilson confirmed her romance with Agruma in June that year, five months before the arrival of her baby girl.