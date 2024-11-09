Photo: 'Desperate' Caitlyn Jenner counting on Kim Kardashian for attention: Source

Kim Kardashian has reportedly given new hope to Caitlyn Jenner.

As fans will be aware, the mother of Kanye West’s four kids recently put up a birthday wish for Caitylyn Jenner.

On October 29, the 44-year-old socialite took to her Instagram handle to commemorate the former Olympian’s big day with a single photo.

The Skims founder wrote next to the picture, "Happy 75th Birthday. I love you."

Caitlyn returned the favour in the comments section and said, "Love you so much. Thank you for everything."

However, a source privy to In Touch dished that the former athlete is expecting more than just a surprise visit from Kim Kardashian.

Spilling the beans on the desire of Caitlyn, a tipster tattled, “The fact that Kim went out of her way to put up a special post for her birthday felt very significant.”

The insider also shared that Caitlyn is now hoping that Kim, being a prominent member of the family, would help her regain her position in the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“Caitlyn is really hoping it means she can count on her to help get her back into the family fold,” the source concluded.