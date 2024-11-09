Photo: Nicole Kidman praised for creating global monopoly via brave project: Source

Nicole Kidman is reportedly breaking stereotypes with her latest project, Babygirl.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, the former wife of Tom Cruise is being lauded in Hollywood for shooting bold scenes in the erotic thriller.

Babygirl “is pure courage at work, and nobody is making fun of Nicole for it,” mentioned the source.

The insider also dished, “She’s found a powerful vein to tap and she has a peer group totally afraid of doing any nudity whatsoever, which gives her a global monopoly on telling these kinds of ‘sexuality over 45’ types of stories.”

As fans will be aware, Nicole has been busy with many new projects in the past year. She starred in two movies, A Family Affair and Babygirl, and on TV, she acted in Expats and The Perfect Couple.

This report comes after claims that Brad Pitt is supporting Nicole Kidman to bag her second Oscar now that she is not married to Brad’s nemesis, Tom Cruise.

At the time, it was also established that Brad’s growing support for Nicole is nothing but a new way to get back at his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.