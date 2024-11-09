 
Geo News

Nicole Kidman praised for creating global monopoly via brave project: Source

Nicole Kidman has been able to create a difference in Hollywood with her bold new project, 'Babygirl'

By
Web Desk
|

November 09, 2024

Photo: Nicole Kidman praised for creating global monopoly via brave project: Source
Photo: Nicole Kidman praised for creating global monopoly via brave project: Source

Nicole Kidman is reportedly breaking stereotypes with her latest project, Babygirl.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, the former wife of Tom Cruise is being lauded in Hollywood for shooting bold scenes in the erotic thriller.

Babygirl “is pure courage at work, and nobody is making fun of Nicole for it,” mentioned the source.

The insider also dished, “She’s found a powerful vein to tap and she has a peer group totally afraid of doing any nudity whatsoever, which gives her a global monopoly on telling these kinds of ‘sexuality over 45’ types of stories.”

As fans will be aware, Nicole has been busy with many new projects in the past year. She starred in two movies, A Family Affair and Babygirl, and on TV, she acted in Expats and The Perfect Couple.

This report comes after claims that Brad Pitt is supporting Nicole Kidman to bag her second Oscar now that she is not married to Brad’s nemesis, Tom Cruise.

At the time, it was also established that Brad’s growing support for Nicole is nothing but a new way to get back at his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. 

'Desperate' Caitlyn Jenner counting on Kim Kardashian for attention: Source
'Desperate' Caitlyn Jenner counting on Kim Kardashian for attention: Source
'Sad' Jennifer Aniston leaning on friends amid fresh grief: Source
'Sad' Jennifer Aniston leaning on friends amid fresh grief: Source
Kelly Clarkson opens up about 'unique tradition' ahead of Christmas
Kelly Clarkson opens up about 'unique tradition' ahead of Christmas
Jennifer Aniston mourning Matthew Perry 'all over again:' Source
Jennifer Aniston mourning Matthew Perry 'all over again:' Source
Ben Affleck gets honest about critics
Ben Affleck gets honest about critics
'Yellowstone' makers make big plans to avoid leaks?
'Yellowstone' makers make big plans to avoid leaks?
Harvey Weinstein moved from prison for cancer treatment
Harvey Weinstein moved from prison for cancer treatment
Prince William's next move to strengthen his major future role revealed video
Prince William's next move to strengthen his major future role revealed