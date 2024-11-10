King Charles worried about ‘secrets' Prince Harry could leak

King Charles and Prince William have developed severe trust issues with Prince Harry.



His Majesty takes great care ahead of talking to Prince Harry as he fears private matters leaking in public.

Royal author Chris Ship tells The Sun: “I think it is a factor, of course it is [but] it’s part of a wider problem.”

"How can the King and Prince William, were he ever to talk to his brother again, how can they be sure that any of those conversations won’t end up in a book or in a future Netflix series?

"They can’t be sure of that given the very personal things that Harry disclosed in his book."

"If you add on this new layer of his fight with the Home Office about whether or not he gets Royal level security, you can see why the King is very conscious of him," he explained.

"His legal advisors will be saying: ‘Well, this court case is still live and meeting with your son and having conversations might be a potential problem,” he noted.