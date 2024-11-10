Priyanka Chopra gets candid about playtime with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra is delighting in her mother-daughter moments with two-year-old Malti.

The Citadel star, 42, shared some candid moments with her first-born, Malti, who she shares with husband Nick Jonas.

"This past week was [loved up emoji]," Chopra captioned a slideshow she shared on Saturday.

The post featured a few selfies, images of flowers, a glimpse of some early Christmas lights and a clip of her pre-makeup skin prep.

The carousel also featured a picture of Malti walking around with a rainbow unicorn blanket covering her face.

"I’m a rainbow ghost," Chopra wrote, quoting her daughter in the caption.

The mother-of-one also dropped a follow-up picture of herself laughing along with the note, "My daughter is funny!"

The former Bollywood star also revealed another moment with her daughter, who was sitting on the floor while playing with Minnie Mouse plush toys. "I’m not crying... you are," she wrote.

Chopra and Jonas, 32, welcomed their daughter via surrogate on January 15, 2022.

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated Diwali as a family by dressing their daughter in a matching floral embroidered sari set.