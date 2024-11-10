 
Geo News

Priyanka Chopra gets candid about playtime with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra drops behind-the-scenes from playtime with her 2-year-old daughter Malti

By
Web Desk
|

November 10, 2024

Priyanka Chopra gets candid about playtime with daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra gets candid about playtime with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra is delighting in her mother-daughter moments with two-year-old Malti.

The Citadel star, 42, shared some candid moments with her first-born, Malti, who she shares with husband Nick Jonas.

"This past week was [loved up emoji]," Chopra captioned a slideshow she shared on Saturday.

The post featured a few selfies, images of flowers, a glimpse of some early Christmas lights and a clip of her pre-makeup skin prep.

The carousel also featured a picture of Malti walking around with a rainbow unicorn blanket covering her face.

"I’m a rainbow ghost," Chopra wrote, quoting her daughter in the caption.

The mother-of-one also dropped a follow-up picture of herself laughing along with the note, "My daughter is funny!"

The former Bollywood star also revealed another moment with her daughter, who was sitting on the floor while playing with Minnie Mouse plush toys. "I’m not crying... you are," she wrote.

Chopra and Jonas, 32, welcomed their daughter via surrogate on January 15, 2022.

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated Diwali as a family by dressing their daughter in a matching floral embroidered sari set.

Meghan Markle in ‘panic' mode as Kate pulls Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle in ‘panic' mode as Kate pulls Prince Harry
Kim Kardashian is friends with criminal brothers: Source
Kim Kardashian is friends with criminal brothers: Source
King Charles to face major problem with Donald Trump ‘drill' policy video
King Charles to face major problem with Donald Trump ‘drill' policy
Kanye West lying about his marriage with Bianca Censori: Source
Kanye West lying about his marriage with Bianca Censori: Source
Jennifer Lopez reveals 'best thing' she did during Ben Affleck separation
Jennifer Lopez reveals 'best thing' she did during Ben Affleck separation
Nicole Kidman all in to win over Angelina Jolie: Report
Nicole Kidman all in to win over Angelina Jolie: Report
Ariana Grande fans criticise Grammy over nomination snub
Ariana Grande fans criticise Grammy over nomination snub
Brad Pitt eyeing Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey for F1 track: Report
Brad Pitt eyeing Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey for F1 track: Report